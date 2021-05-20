Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $71.36

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

IART opened at $71.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

