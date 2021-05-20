Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.
Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73.
GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 239.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.