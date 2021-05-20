Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,500 shares of company stock worth $737,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 239.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

