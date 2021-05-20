Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,409.66

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,409.66 ($83.74) and traded as high as GBX 6,632 ($86.65). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,594 ($86.15), with a volume of 344,618 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. Barclays raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,645.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,412.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total transaction of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 305 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,571 and have sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

