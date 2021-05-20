IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.86

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.86 and traded as high as C$45.28. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$45.05, with a volume of 233,629 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on IGM shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

