Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.22. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 950 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The firm has a market cap of C$13.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$8.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.