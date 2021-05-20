Origin Dollar (OUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $1.05 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00071216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00451690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00214994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.00963808 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

