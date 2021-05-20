BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.37

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.37 and traded as high as C$59.43. BCE shares last traded at C$59.43, with a volume of 2,429,544 shares trading hands.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.40.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

