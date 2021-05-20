Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

