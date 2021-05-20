Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $22.55. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 60,865 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

