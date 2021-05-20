307,328 Shares in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

