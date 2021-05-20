O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,700 shares of company stock valued at $53,254,807. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its 200-day moving average is $351.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

