Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $19.48 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $641.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

