Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,537 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,837. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

