Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,747.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

