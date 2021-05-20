Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $119,823.26 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $119,823.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

