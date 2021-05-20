Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $119,823.26 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $119,823.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
