Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $70,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $198.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -413.97 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $195.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,433 shares of company stock worth $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.