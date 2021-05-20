MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $5.43. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 397,804 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $392.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in MDC Partners by 21.5% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 834,141 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,563 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

