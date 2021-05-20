Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Trading Up 0.1%

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 252,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 297,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

