Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $9.26. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 217,355 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

