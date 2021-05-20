Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group makes up about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

