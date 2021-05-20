Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -221.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.