Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

