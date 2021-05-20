Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,975 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 82,437.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,685,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

