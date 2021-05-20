Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

