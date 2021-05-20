Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54.

On Thursday, April 29th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $704,840.40.

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28.

CHH stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.