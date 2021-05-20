Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,587 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $838.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $816.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.00 and a 1-year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

