Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $13,706.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $944.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

