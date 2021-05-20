Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA):

5/17/2021 – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

5/10/2021 – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a P/E ratio of 198.87 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $8,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

