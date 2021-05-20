Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $250.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $252.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $129.41 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

