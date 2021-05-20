Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

