Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 16,297 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 4.52% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $117,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

