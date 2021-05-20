Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $55.49 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

