The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

WMB opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

