Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of HES opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

