Wedbush Weighs in on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Adicet Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34).

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $797,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

