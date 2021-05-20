National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

