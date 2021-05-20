Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 558.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,486 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $583,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

