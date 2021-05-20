William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

