MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediaValet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for MediaValet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

MVP stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. MediaValet has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$93.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.92.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 million.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

