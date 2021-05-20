40,210 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.05% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,095 shares of company stock worth $9,479,765. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

