The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.