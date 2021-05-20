Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 843 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

