OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore Sells 15,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

