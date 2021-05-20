James Ralph Scapa Sells 17,930 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

ALTR opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -314.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.