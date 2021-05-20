Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director J Thomas Presby Sells 18,787 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

