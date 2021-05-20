Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 376,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

