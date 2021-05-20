Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.93. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 814,028 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $457.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $23,900,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 3,775,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.