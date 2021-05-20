WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,063 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
