WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,063 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

