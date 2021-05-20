CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.