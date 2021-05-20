Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $7.90. Keppel shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

